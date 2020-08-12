Two-A-Days: Meet the Williamston Hornets

(WLNS) – The mighty 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” express rolls on as we visit 20 high school football programs in ten days.

Next stop is in Williamston. The Hornets lost in the first round of the playoffs last year and are energized to go even further in the playoffs this season.



We caught up with the Hornets Tuesday afternoon and they told us how they plan to use Cade Conley, a Division One prospect at tight end, and he shared how he hopes to achieve his dream of playing college football.

You can see it all in the video above.