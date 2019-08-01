Alex Sims – 6 Sports Reporter

Hometown: Plymouth, Massachusetts — where the pilgrims landed!
Joined WLNS 6: November 2015
Studied: B.A. English, Minor: Communications
Graduated from: Syracuse University
Previous Experience: Freelance sports reporter for ESPNboston.com, sideline reporter for the women’s professional Boston soccer team — The Boston Breakers, Sports Anchor/Reporter for KXVA Fox in Abilene Texas, Sports Anchor/Reporter for WOI in Des Moines, Iowa
Can’t stop talking about: How great living here in mid-Michigan is and I’m so honored to be able to cover such a phenomenal sports market!
Passionate about: Family, career, and of course the Patriots!
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Downtown Lansing
When not reporting she’s: Enjoys watching sports, exercising at Pure Barre, and spending time with family and friends.
Fun Fact: Danced with the Boston Ballet Company for 16 years!

