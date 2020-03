Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands on stage with his wife Jane Sanders, left, after speaking at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bernie Sanders, 78, is a U.S. Senator from Vermont and a former congressman.

He calls himself a democratic socialist and is proposing tuition-free colleges and Medicare for All.

In 2016 he was runner-up in the Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton.

This is the Bernie Sanders candidate profile page