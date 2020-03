President Donald Trump walks over to talk to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump, 73, is the U.S. president and a real estate developer.

He has recently been impeached in the House but acquitted by the U.S. Senate.

During his term in office he has focused on reversing Obama administration policies, including health care, immigration and environmental regulation.

This is Trump’s official candidate profile page