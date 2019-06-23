East Lansing Jazz Festival wraps up

East Lansing Jazz Festival came to a close tonight after a long weekend of music, food and fun.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the festivities and nice weather.

One family said they are new to the Lansing area and wanted to come out and check out the town.

“My daughter’s a music major so it was a great opportunity for her to hear some great jazz music…good food and good times, lot of good fun people,” said Sean Henneman.

For others, this isn’t this first Jazz Fest, but say they always come back every year.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do out in East Lansing, with the music and the community and I just like having a good time,” said Casandra Cole.