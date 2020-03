Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall meeting Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Elizabeth Warren, 70, is a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and a former Harvard professor.

Warren has focused attention on a wide range of her detailed plans to rework the economy.

She is outspoken on the need for “big, structural change”.

