Independent investigation of Nassar in the works

Michigan state will launch a new investigation to find out exactly what happened with Larry Nassar. The former USA Gymnastics doctor was convicted of sexually abusing patients while he was employed at the university.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees says they haven’t had enough support among themselves to launch an investigation like this until now.

And with a unanimous vote this morning, they vowed to be more transparent with their findings.

The board gave the green light for an independent report on what happened with convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar. This comes after demands from members of the MSU community for more transparency.

“The results of this investigation will be shared with all of you in a public report,” trustee Brian Mosallam said. “All findings will be made transparent with the public where necessary. There will be accountability. Today is a new day in MSU history.”

The details of how the investigation will play out are limited for now. MSU tapped a Chicago-based law firm as the third party with help from three women who were members of the first wave of Nassar survivors.

But so far the trustees don’t have a timeline, end date or cost estimate for the investigation. As for what will be investigated, the trustees say they will not turn over or make public any of the privileged documents from the school’s last internal investigation.

“Our report is trying to figure out what happened,” Mosallam said. “We as a board have fiduciary oversight of this university, and so we’re hiring this firm with the help of a group of survivors to figure out what happened.”