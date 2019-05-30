Lansing EEO Public File

Uncategorized

by: 6 News Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
WLNS CBS TV Lansing Jackson_1559245478709.png.jpg
WLNS 2018-2019 EEO Report-1_20190603135418Download File

Click on the pdf link to review WLNS-TV’s EEO public file.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story