LIVESTREAMING NOW - William Strampel trial enters Day 6
Day six of testimony in the criminal trial for former MSU dean William Strampel is underway.
So far, several students and former employees have taken the stand against him, with many of them claiming they had inappropriate interactions with him.
He is charged with criminal sexual conduct, as well as willful neglect of duty.
That charge is related to his handling of the Larry Nassar case.
This livestream will continue as long as the court is in session and the story will be updated.
