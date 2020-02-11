Michael Bloomberg, running for Democratic presidential nomination

Michael Bloomberg, 77, is a media executive and former mayor of New York City.
He left the Democratic Party to run for mayor as a Republican. Bloomberg re-registered as a Democrat in October 2019.
Bloomberg has been considering a presidential run for more than a decade and is self-funding his campaign.
He is outspoken on gun control and climate change but his stand on taxes would be considered among the other Democratic presidential nomination hopefuls.
This is Michael Bloomberg’s candidate profile page