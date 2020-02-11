Michael Bloomberg, running for Democratic presidential nomination

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trump’s. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Michael Bloomberg, 77, is a media executive and former mayor of New York City.

He left the Democratic Party to run for mayor as a Republican. Bloomberg re-registered as a Democrat in October 2019.

Bloomberg has been considering a presidential run for more than a decade and is self-funding his campaign.

He is outspoken on gun control and climate change but his stand on taxes would be considered among the other Democratic presidential nomination hopefuls.

