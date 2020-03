FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference in New York. Gabbard’s fellow Democrats are nervous that she will mount a third-party bid for president. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Tulsi Gabbard, 38, is a Congresswoman from Hawaii and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

She supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primaries.

Gabbard has met with Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of using chemical weapons against civilians. She has been criticized for those meetings.

She is opposed to US military intervention overseas, including in Syria.

