William Weld, 74, is the former governor of Massachusetts and a former federal prosecutor.

In 2016 he ran for vice president on the Libertarian Party ticket.

He was an outspoken critic of President Trump during the 2016 campaign, likening Trump’s call to deport immigrants to Nazi actions against Jews leading up to World War II.

