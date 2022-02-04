Understanding the Puzzle: Officers help spread autism awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of our series ‘Understanding the Puzzle,’ 6 News Morning Anchor Kiyerra Lake took a look at what local police and state troopers are doing to help those with autism.

“My goal as chief of police is to make sure that our officers treat individuals with autism like their own family as if their loved one was in contact with law enforcement and how would they want them to be treated,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosbee.

This starts with building a relationship. During the past decade, Sosebee says his department has been very active and forward-thinking about building autism awareness among officers.

“We conduct ride-alongs with our autistic community to engage them. Let them see an interaction with us and us to interact with them,” said Sosbee.

According to the autism society, one in five people with autism will interact with police before the age of 21. Because of this, both Lansing police and state troopers go through special training.

“When we come into contact with an individual on the spectrum, they could be nonverbal and when an officer asks for ID or information or just a name and they don’t give that to them, they have to understand and recognize that there may be something more to the story,” said Sosbee.

Autism can cause social, behavioral, and communication challenges, which is why Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk says they now carry around calming bags. State police supply every trooper with tools they can use, including a non-verbal cue card.

“We can communicate with somebody to help ease that situation,” said Oleksyk.

MSP also hands out stickers for people to put on their vehicles. These let officers know someone inside has autism.

“The whole idea behind this is, along with our training, is so those encounters can be positive ones as well as safe ones,” said Oleksyk.

The awareness also includes legislation. Last summer, officers came together for a ceremony after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a law allowing people with autism to list their diagnosis on their driving record.

The goal is to let officers know there could be a communication barrier.

“We want to be in the most inclusive community that we can be in and the autistic community is a part of our community and we want to make sure that we service them and give the resources they need – no different than anyone else,” said Sosbee.