Understanding the Puzzle: The benefits of trampoline parks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – James Mack said his son Blake was diagnosed with autism around 3-years-old.

There have been multiple programs James has taken Blake to that benefit him, but at Launch Trampoline Park, he’s getting the physical activity he needs and enjoys.

At Launch in Okemos, families bring their children to have a fun time, but for James Mack the trampoline park gives his son so much more.

“He’s what’s referred to as a sensory seeker. So, he likes pressure on his joints and stuff like that and the trampolines, when he’s running on them, offer that,” said James.

James works at launch and every Sunday, he brings Blake to work with him.

“After he gets the stimulation he needs, he is so relaxed,” said James.

Launch is known for providing a safe space for children with autism spectrum disorder.

“That’s something that I like to think that launch is a little different, a little more than just another trampoline park,” said owner Matt Dalson. “We can turn down the music, we can turn off the music, we can tone down the lights. Whatever is going to be more comfortable for them.”

James says everyone who does come out has allowed him to grow a community.

He has met other parents who bring their children with autism.

“It’s just great to hear similarities between my child and their child and realizing that we’re not alone in this venture that we’re stepping into,” said James.

He hopes others across mid-Michigan take time to understand children like his.

“They see it as a special needs child. They see just about anything that is wrong with the child that’s special needs. However, that child just is like any other child and wants to have fun, but they have to have it in a different way,” said James.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Xavier Degroat Autism Foundation is hosting an event at Launch. The foundation helps build awareness and acceptance for people with autism.

If you mention you would like to support autism awareness, you can donate 25% of your purchase to the foundation.