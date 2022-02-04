Understanding the Puzzle: The future of self driving vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are no laws against driving with autism, but safety is key according to the Autism Society.

It’s website says driving can be stressful and challenging in many ways and people with autism may struggle more to adapt to rapid change.

Autism spectrum disorder can cause significant social, communication, motor skills, and behavioral challenges, so autonomous vehicles could give them more freedom.

Shaheen Chevrolet of Lansing President Ralph Shaheen said self-driving cars are a great tool.

“It pulls up, takes them where they want to go when they want to go, brings them back when they want to come back. They’re not on somebody else’s schedule. I think it’s going to be a great liberating thing for them.”

The Center for Autism Research reports some challenges for people on the spectrum include being overly rule-bound, becoming easily distracted, and having difficulty integrating what other drivers are doing. Meaning self-driving vehicles could be helpful.

“It’s going to help a lot of people. Not just people with autism, but people with handicaps as well,” said Shaheen.

Here in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $7 billion investment with a partnership with General Motors.

A significant portion of GM’ s overall planned investment will be in electric as well as autonomous vehicles through 2025.

The science and convenience of these vehicles are still in the works, but it’s just one more helpful way people with autism can be successful.