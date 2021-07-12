Universal Handling Equipment is a dynamic and growing manufacturer of waste and recycling products always in need of strong talent to help us reach our goals. Due to our diversity, we need a wide range of talent from management personnel, welders, plant workers, accounting people, technical sales representatives and engineers. Some positions require years of experience while others are entry level positions.

If you are confident that you have what we are looking for, please send an e-mail with a resume attached to: careers@uhecl.com.

Resumes may also be mailed to the address listed below. If you are a team player and are interested in a career with Universal Handling Equipment, then you owe it to yourself to investigate the ongoing possibilities.

Universal Handling Equipment Company Limited

100 Burland Crescent

Hamilton, Ontario

L8H 7T5

universalhandling.com