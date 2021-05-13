UNSOLVED: Lansing mother still looking for answers after 17-year-old’s murder

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Saturday, August 16th, 2014 Sheri Pruitt’s life would change forever. It was that night around 3:30 a.m., when she woke up suddenly, moments before her ‘ son Richard was murdered.

The Murder.

Richard Pruitt was 17-years-old when he was murdered. The night of his death, Richard was out at a performance, he didn’t get home until 3:30 in the morning.

According to Richard’s mother Sheri, something told her to stand up and go to the window. That’s when it happened. She thought her son had fallen, so she ran downstairs. A gunman had fired a bullet into their home on the 5800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard just moments after Richard had walked through the door. He was shot. He didn’t survive.

Searching for answers.

The last few years have been a blur for Sheri Pruitt. She says she knows people who cannot get out of bed, who have lost their jobs, lost their homes, and cannot function.

“It weighs so heavily on them, said Pruitt. “Not only have you lost your child, there is no closure.”

Richard Pruitt’s case remains cold. Police still don’t know who killed him. Something Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green hopes the community can help change.

“I empathize with the families. for me as a law enforcement official, the absence of justice to those families that really deserve the attention,” said Green. “No matter how long ago they lost their loved ones.”

Unsolved Murder Mysteries

Each month as part of the 6 News Unsolved Murder Mysteries, we’ll feature a new unsolved case in Mid-Michigan.

The details of the case will be aired on the second Thursday every month on 6 News at 6.

On the third Thursday of each month 6 News will air a special online show dedicated to the case.

