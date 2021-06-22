Unsolved Murder Mysteries Debriefed: Michael McKissic case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On August 1, 2015, 23-year-old Mikey McKissic was standing on the front porch of a house his family’s foundation has just completed on the corner of Elm and Grand Street when he and another man were shot.

The Murder

Mikey McKissick died at the hospital. The other man recovered.

Police say a party on Elm had just let out and people were walking by. They’re hoping someone saw something and will tell detectives what happened.

Michael McKissick, Mikey’s dad, says he and his wife grieve the loss of their son every day, and he’s trying to make that happen through billboards sponsored by the Mikey 23 Foundation, a non-profit organization that was founded after Mikey’s murder in his memory.

“When they killed Michael it just didn’t affect our family. His cousins, his grandmother, and friends and our community as a whole,” said Michael.

The foundation helps local youth from all walks of life learn a skilled trade in hopes of turning them away from street violence and guns.

Many people have supported Mikey 23 over the last 6 years, that a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for his murder.

In the Digital Exclusive Video at the top of the story, Chivon Kloepfer and Sheri Jones sit down with Mikey’s dad, discuss his goal for the foundation, and his plea for information.

He also answers questions about his work with other families in a similar circumstance, why he believes there needs to be more community policing in Lansing, and his thoughts on the increased violence within the city.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Anyone with information on this case, or any other case can contact the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP