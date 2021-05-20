Unsolved Murder Mysteries Debriefed: Richard Pruitt case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Saturday, August 16th, 2014 Sheri Pruitt’s life would change forever. It was that night around 3:30 a.m., when she woke up suddenly, moments before her son Richard was murdered.

The Murder.

Richard Pruitt was 17-years-old when he was murdered. The night of his death, Richard was out at a performance, he didn’t get home until 3:30 in the morning.

According to Richard’s mother Sheri, something told her to stand up and go to the window. That’s when it happened. She thought her son had fallen, so she ran downstairs. A gunman had fired a bullet into their home on the 5800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard just moments after Richard had walked through the door. He was shot. He didn’t survive.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Anyone with information on this case, or any other case can contact the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP