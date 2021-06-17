Unsolved Murder Mystery: The murder of Mikey McKissic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News continues our unsolved murder mysteries series with a look at a cold case homicide in Lansing that’s gone unsolved for nearly 6 years.

The family of Mikey McKissic is looking for justice in their son’s 2015 murder.

Michael McKissick, Mikey’s dad, says he and his wife grieve the loss of their son every day, and he’s trying to make that happen through billboards sponsored by the Mikey 23 Foundation, a non-profit organization that was founded after Mikey’s murder in his memory.

“When they killed Michael it just didn’t affect our family.. His cousins, his grandmother , and friends and our community as a whole,” said Michael.

The foundation helps local youth from all walks of life learn a skilled trade in hopes of turning them away from street violence and guns.

Many people have supported Mikey 23 over the last 6 years, that a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for his murder.

During the early morning hours of August 1, 2015, 23-year-old Mikey was standing on the front porch of a house the foundation has just completed on the corner of Elm and Grand Street when he and another man were shot. McKissick died at the hospital. The other man recovered.

Police say a party on Elm had just let out and people were walking by. They’re hoping someone saw something and will tell detectives what happened.

Mikey’s sister Imani and brother Corey hope someone will be brought to justice for their brother’s death.

“As a community, we should come together. Too many senseless killings out here.. We need to come together and prevent them, anyone who knows, I would like them to step up!” said Imani

“Yeah, I believe someone knows, it’ll come out. I’ll come out. What’s done in the cark comes to the light,” said Corey.

If you know anything that could help police with this case, Call crime stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

You could get a reward of up to $1,000, and you don’t have to leave your name.