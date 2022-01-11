Up North Forecast January 11, 2022

With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL's best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.

The Packers remain the betting favorite heading at +375 heading into the Wild Card round. The Kansas City Chiefs are just behind them. Despite earning a bye on the AFC side of the bracket, the Tennessee Titans are tied with the Bucs for fourth on the odds board.