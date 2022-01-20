Up North Forecast January 20, 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Following a "disturbing" briefing, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin is encouraging U.S. forces to aid Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

"We need to support the Ukrainian people’s fight against Russian forces and enable them to impose military costs, while ensuring we can resupply the Ukrainians in the event of a conflict," said Slotkin in a six-part Twitter thread.