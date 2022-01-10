VISIT HOUGHTON LAKE

TIP-UP TOWN USA!

January 22, 23 & 29, 2022

TIP-UP TOWN USA is Michigan’s longest running winter festival, this year our event is January 22, 23 and 29th. The festival is held at the southern DNR boat launch, off of M-55 near the Pines theater and Pineview Golf Course. Free parking is available at the High School and library with free shuttle service to and from Tip Up Town. Badge is required.

Festivities include:

Side by Side Racing

Polar Bear Dip

Games on Stage and in the Village

5K Fun Run

Snowmobile Drag Racing

Poker Run

Live Entertainment

Lyman’s Ice Fishing Contest and more!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE