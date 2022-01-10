VISIT HOUGHTON LAKE

Welcome to the Houghton Lake Area
Fresh air and fresh water – purely Michigan – purely refreshing. Come for the experience that will last a lifetime. You will love all there is to see and do in the heart of Northern Michigan.
TIP-UP TOWN USA!
January 22, 23 & 29, 2022
TIP-UP TOWN USA is Michigan’s longest running winter festival, this year our event is January 22, 23 and 29th. The festival is held at the southern DNR boat launch, off of M-55 near the Pines theater and Pineview Golf Course. Free parking is available at the High School and library with free shuttle service to and from Tip Up Town. Badge is required.
Festivities include:
- Side by Side Racing
- Polar Bear Dip
- Games on Stage and in the Village
- 5K Fun Run
- Snowmobile Drag Racing
- Poker Run
- Live Entertainment
- Lyman’s Ice Fishing Contest and more!
ST. HELEN SNOW RUN!
February 12, 2022
The Saint Helen Snowpackers Snowmobile Club is one of the oldest and largest snowmobile club located in Roscommon County, Michigan. The Club holds an annual Snow Run each February. Ride miles of groomed trails, check points, lunch on the trail, prizes and more.
HIGGINS LAKE / ROSCOMMON WINTERFEST
February 18-19, 2022
The Higgins Lake/Roscommon WinterFest is a two-day celebration of winter in the Higgins Lake/Roscommon Area, held the same weekend as Michigan DNR’s Free Fishing weekend. Your badge will get you entry to events including pancake breakfast, cardboard sled race, broomball, Kids Karnival, chili cook-off and more. Hosted by the Higgins Lake/Roscommon Chamber of Commerce.
