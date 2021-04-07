Our Purpose: Providing Peace Of Mind For Our Clients

Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling began 54 years ago (in 1964) specializing in heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) for residential customers in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville, Grand Haven, Holland, Kalamazoo and Lansing. Founded by Dennis Vredevoogd, the company is now owned and operated by sons Michael and Thomas, continuing as a local, family-owned business. Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling has grown to employ 80 people, & still continue to specializes in meeting the needs of residential HVAC customers. Whether you need air conditioner repair or maintenance on your heating system, our Michigan team is here to help.

Our Core Values:

Do The Right Thing

Be Committed To Excellence

Show Others That You Care

Our Motto

“We treat your home like it is ours.”

Quality Systems Backed With A Guarantee

It is our commitment to continue to distinguish ourselves as a leading heating and cooling contractor and the best choice for your home. We install quality systems and back them up with guarantees to protect your investment. And we do our work with minimal interruption to you, taking special care to protect your property during the job, and leave you with “comfort” when our work is finished.

Another important consideration is not only the skill of our people, but also their character. We screen our employees carefully, which includes drug testing. Anyone entering your home requires a measure of trust. When you place your trust in us, we take that very seriously.