LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If we were to take an approximate location of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, it looks like Fort Myers.

The storm is moving off to the northeast.

The flow around the hurricane is counterclockwise, so the south side of the storm is pushing wind to the shore.

This means it’s added to the storm motion making the wind on the southeast storm stronger than the wind feel on the northwest. The change in wind is not by much, usually around 10 to 15 miles per hour, but that can make a difference.

Not only that, but the storm surge is typically the highest. With stronger winds, more water is pushed on the shore.

Whereas, on the north side of the storm, you have the wind flowing away from the coast.

The force of Hurricane Ian is still going to produce a storm surge well to the north of the hurricane, but that’s why damage is maximized on the southern part of a hurricane in a situation like this.

With a storm like Ian, the damage is going to be felt across south Florida but it makes a difference based on where it makes landfall.

For cities like Fort Myers and Sarasota, just a few miles make a big difference in storm surge.