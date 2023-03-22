LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially Spring mid-Michigan, but with a new season comes a new set of weather conditions to stay prepared for.

Severe weather plans for each home will vary, of course, but there are still a few helpful guidelines to assist you when creating your own severe weather plan.

Severe Weather Alerts

How do you get your weather alerts?

There are multiple ways to get alerts, whether that be through the NOAA Weather Radio, getting alerts to your phone or tuning into 6 News forecasts.

Securing Shelter

Do you know where you will take shelter in the event of severe weather?

When you are planning a shelter location, consider planning for more than one situation, like if you are in a car, at the grocery store or even outside when you get an alert.

It’s good to also have a plan in the event that you are forced to evacuate the area.

Your Household Needs

Do you have children? Elderly family members?

Take inventory of medical needs, medication or equipment that will be needed if you do have to take shelter.

Severe Weather Kit

Do you have a Severe Weather Kit?

The kit could include various things like extra clothes, Band-Aids, water bottles, non-perishable food, flashlights, medications and a copy of any important documents like identification or your insurance policy.

Make sure that the kit is easily accessible, so you can quickly grab it and put it in the car if you need to go somewhere.

Once you have a severe weather plan set in place, make sure to practice or review the plan throughout the season.