LANSING, Mich. — The month of February is starting off on a fairly mild note for mid-Michiganders.

Despite Lansing having a high temperature of 59 degrees on Thursday, the temperature actually broke a record high that was previously set all the way back in 1918.

But how normal or abnormal are these temperatures that we are seeing? The truth is, even though February is a winter month, it is often when we can detect the first sign of Spring.

It turns out that seeing highs in the fifties is probably more common than you might think. Data shows that Lansing on average sees two days with temperatures above 50 degrees for the month of February, and yesterday was the second day.

So we did already meet that criterion, but if we were to take a look at the month of February, seven out of those 10 years had at least one day with high temperatures in the fifties with the most occurring back in 2017, which NASA did deem the second warmest February on record for the entire globe.

