LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Did you know that there are between 10,000 and 12,000 wildfires per year?

According to WLNS 6 News Meteorologist David Young, a lot of those are very small, burning at least an acre or 10.

Around 95% of wildfires are caused by humans, and springtime is typically when we see most wildfires.

One of the key ingredients for wildfires is dry weather, and we’ve gone through some pretty long stretches of dry weather so far this summer.

The second thing that is needed are windy conditions around 10 to 30 miles per hour.

The final ingredient is just as simple as a spark light from a bonfire.

