LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There has been a lot of talk about super fog in the news this month and you might be thinking, “What is super fog?” First, let’s talk about what fog is and how it forms under normal conditions, then get into the details of super fog.

Traffic is at a standstill as a mixture of smoke and fog, known as “super fog” closed Interstate 10 in Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. New Orleans police say a stretch of the interstate is closed Tuesday due to the smoke, fog and vehicle crashes. The closure is reminiscent of a super fog event on October 23, when seven people died and about two dozen were injured in pileups involving about 160 vehicles on Interstate 55. (WVUE via AP)

Fog

The air around us always contains water vapor that we cannot see. When the air cools the water vapor condenses and forms water droplets that can be seen. Fog forms the same way except closer to the ground.

Fog forms when the temperature and the dew point are close together (within a 5-degree difference between both). Additionally, fog forms when there are clear skies and calm winds.

During the day, the warmth from the sun gets absorbed into the ground, and as we head into the evening hours with no clouds that heat then ends up being released back into the air. At night we start to cool from the ground up which means there is a layer of warm air at higher levels while a layer of cooler air is at the surface. This is called an inversion.

As the heat escapes upwards, air temperatures close to the surface cools until it reaches the dew point and becomes saturated. Under these conditions, it is typically hard to get fog out of the air because the inversion acts as a cap and keeps the cooler air at the lower parts of the atmosphere. At this point, you can see the moisture in the air which in this case is the fog itself!

As the sun rises it begins to heat the surface again which causes mixing, and the inversion is broken causing the fog to lift and both visibilities and conditions improve.

Super Fog

When all the right ingredients come together, fog can be extremely hazardous to drivers, boaters, and pilots – especially when it’s dense. Last month, Louisiana saw a few super fog events that paralyzed parts of their highways and interstates.

Just like fog, super fog must have perfect environmental conditions to form. Take everything from radiation fog and add smoke from fireworks or wildfires to the mix and you have got the ingredients for super fog.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), super fog forms when a mixture of smoke and moisture is released from damp, smoldering materials such as brush, leaves and trees and mixes with cooler, saturated air.

Last month Louisiana saw a few super fog events that paralyzed parts of their highways and interstates and even caused a 158-vehicle crash that killed seven people. The cause of these devastating fog events in Louisiana was due to drought conditions that fueled marsh wildfires across the southeastern part of the state.

Both fog and super fog can be dangerous when they develop near roadways and highways. Fog can cause visibility to get worse within a noticeably short distance, which can lead to a hazardous combination of sudden low to near-zero visibility and vehicles traveling at a high speed on a highway.

Drivers should be aware of steps they can take if encountering fog or super fog. Experts suggest driving with headlights on a low beam setting, reducing speed and distance between you and other cars, and being aware of your surroundings while driving even though visibility may be reduced.