LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve ever seen that hail or sleet-like snow that resembles little pebbles or rocks, then you’ve seen graupel.

This little-recognized form of precipitation is essentially a combination of snow and supercooled liquid water.

While graupel isn’t necessarily rare, the right atmospheric conditions have to be present in order for it to form. The atmosphere has to be cold–but not too cold. Remember a few weeks ago, when 6 News discussed how different types of winter precipitation form? Well, graupel is no different.

The oddly-named precipitation starts out its journey as snow in the atmosphere, and as it falls, the snowflakes move through a layer of super-cooled liquid droplets. This means the droplets are still in liquid form, even though temperatures are below freezing.

The snowflakes’ process of falling through this layer causes the drops to freeze instantly onto the snowflakes.

Accumulated graupel resembles snow from a distance, but if you look closely you can see the individual pellets. (WLNS)

When it is graupeling out, many people think that it’s hail or even sleet; however, there are distinct differences between them. Hail and sleet are typically hard and clear, whereas graupel is delicate and falls apart when you touch it.

Graupel has a milky-white texture that resembles the small Styrofoam balls inside a bean bag, or even the popular dessert Dippin’ Dots.

Graupel is just another addition to the winter precipitation collection.