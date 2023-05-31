LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When talking about the record high and low temperatures for a certain day, questions can arise about how accurate information can be.

But according to Nathan Jerzual with the National Weather Service, almanac information is not only reliable but some observations can be traced as far back as the mid-1600s from a person named Johan Campanius Holmes

Holmes was, as far as we know, the first weather observer in the country to record things like cloud cover and precipitation in logbooks.

As this trend continued throughout history, it caught the attention of some very well-known historical figures.

In terms of observation for the city of Lansing, it happens to be one of the first observation sites that we had in our state.

How accurate can this information be? Jerzual says that even though accuracy does decrease the further back in time you go, this information is still reliable for meteorologists across the globe.