LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While not leaving your children or pets in the back of a hot car may seem like an elementary concept, 23 children died last year from being left in the back of a car in extreme heat.

With the outside temperature being 70 degrees, the temperature inside a car in just 10 minutes can get as hot as 90 degrees.

After an hour, temperatures can jump up to the low 110s.

It gets even more severe for an outside temperature of 80 degrees. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside of a car can climb up to near 100 degrees and rise over the course of the hour.

So whether it’s your kids or your pets, some newer cars have the safety feature where it’ll alert you if there’s weight detected in the backseat, but most don’t.

The important thing to remember whether you have children or pets is to take a look behind you before you step out of the vehicle.