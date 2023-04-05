LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Severe weather has been dominating the United States for the past few weeks, and often times when we have a severe risk in our area, meteorologists break down the different risks that we could potentially see.

One of the ways they do this is by using something called a “convective outlook.”

“Understanding the terminology behind these outlooks is just another way for you to be prepared for any severe weather situation,” said 6 News Meteorologist Kendall Wilson.

“This outlook by the Storm Prediction Center, or SPC, highlights the chance of severe weather on any given day for any given area. The severe weather potential is ranked on a scale from one, or marginal risk, to five, or high risk,” Wilson said.

So, what do these numbers mean exactly?

Level one means that there could be isolated severe storms, but nothing widespread.

“Enhanced risk, or level three out of five, signifies an area of greater severe storm coverage, with varying levels of intensity possible. So now we have the chance for numerous severe storms, that look to be more persistent, widespread, and/or intense than the previous two categories,” Wilson said.

You can watch her full explanation in the video player above.



