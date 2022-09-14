LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Radiation fog is no stranger to the Great Lakes State, especially during the fall and winter.

This type of fog will form on a quiet night, with calm winds, and normally under mostly clear or partly cloudy skies.

The conditions allow the heat that the surface absorbs during the day to radiate back out into space, and as it does so the air near the ground will begin to cool.

When the air cools to a point of saturation, or when the air temperature is at or close to our dew point temperature, fog will begin to form at the surface.

As the air continues to cool overnight, the fog will begin to extend upward.

In certain cases, radiation fog can vary in depth from three feet to about 1,000 feet in the atmosphere.

Although radiation fog can reduce visibility to near zero at times and make driving hazardous, it usually remains patchy, tends to stay in one place and will go away quickly once we begin to see the sun’s rays.

Here are some things to keep in mind for the next foggy morning.

First, make sure you check the forecast, and if you have the StormTracker 6 App. The app tells you when visibility is reduced in your area.

Secondly, once you head out on the roads be sure to take your time and make sure that your low-beam headlights or fog lights are turned on.

Even though it is something that Michiganders experience quite often, foggy conditions should be taken seriously.

According to the Federal Highway Administration over 38,700 crashes will occur per year in the US because of reduced visibility.

