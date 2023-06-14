Lansing’s skyline is seen here.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You have probably saw a few Air Quality Alerts pop up on your phone in the last week.

But for the Lansing area, the air has not been that bad in more than 10 years. In fact, Lansing’s last observance of an air Action Day was on June 28, 2012.

June 1, June 2 and June 8 were all classified as air Action Days this year.

Of course, it’s not just impacting Michigan. The northeastern United States saw the worst air quality on record last week.

NASA recently shared animations demonstrating the recent wildfires’ impact on air quality.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was released back in 1976, giving people a digestible daily report about the air they breathe.

The AQI measures five major pollutants, including ground level ozone, carbon monoxide and particle pollution, all of which are regulated by the Clean Air Act.

The five pollutants that the Air Quality Index measures.

Particle pollution can include a number of things like dust, dirt or smoke, which was responsible for the local air alerts.

Air pollutants can come directly from a source like wildfires or road dust, but most often, they are from chemical reactions emitted by power plants and automobiles.

Regardless of where they came from, pollutants are measured on a daily basis and those measurements are compared to the Air Quality Index Scale.

The scale goes from 0-500.

An example of an Air Quality Index graph.

There are six scale color-coded categories that correspond with varying levels of health concern.

Essentially, the lower the number, the better the air quality. The higher the number, the more pollutants in the atmosphere.

The cause for health concern also increases as the number gets higher.

