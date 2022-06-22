LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday was an especially toasty day for mid-Michigan, with a cold front following the heat Wednesday morning.
There is a downside to the cold front that was present this morning, as the front brought certain conditions that can cause and spread wildfires. This phenomenon is named “fire weather.”
Currently, mid-Michigan is at an elevated risk for fire weather, meaning that if a fire were to occur, it would be harder to control and contain.
The following weather factors elevate the risk of fire weather:
- Warmer temperatures
- Instability
- Low relative humidity
- Increased wind speeds
In Wednesday morning’s case, the cold front created instability, lowered relative humidity to around 30% for the evening and increased wind gusts to around 25 miles per hour.
Though the ingredients are there, the conditions in mid-Michigan aren’t reaching a certain threshold to set off a fire weather watch or warning from the National Weather Service.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when weather conditions like this arise:
- Keep a water source nearby
- Never leave a fire unattended
- Check you local forecast to check wind speeds and other conditions
- Be sure to check for any burn restrictions in your area
To check for burn restrictions click here.