LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday was an especially toasty day for mid-Michigan, with a cold front following the heat Wednesday morning.

There is a downside to the cold front that was present this morning, as the front brought certain conditions that can cause and spread wildfires. This phenomenon is named “fire weather.”

Currently, mid-Michigan is at an elevated risk for fire weather, meaning that if a fire were to occur, it would be harder to control and contain.

The following weather factors elevate the risk of fire weather:

Warmer temperatures

Instability

Low relative humidity

Increased wind speeds

In Wednesday morning’s case, the cold front created instability, lowered relative humidity to around 30% for the evening and increased wind gusts to around 25 miles per hour.

Though the ingredients are there, the conditions in mid-Michigan aren’t reaching a certain threshold to set off a fire weather watch or warning from the National Weather Service.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when weather conditions like this arise:

Keep a water source nearby

Never leave a fire unattended

Check you local forecast to check wind speeds and other conditions

Be sure to check for any burn restrictions in your area

To check for burn restrictions click here.