When you think about the most fatal types of weather events, things like floods, tornadoes or even hurricanes might come to mind.

But it turns out that the deadliest type of extreme weather is heat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compiled statistics for the past 30 years and found that on average heat can claim around 168 lives per year, far surpassing those from hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

Our bodies sweat in order to help us cool down, but if we are in extremely hot and humid conditions, especially for a prolonged period of time, that mechanism can fail.

Our bodies can’t cool us down and our internal temperature can rise making us more prone to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

So, what are some of the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion?

For heat exhaustion, some of the common symptoms can include headaches, heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin and a fast but weak pulse.

If you or someone that you are with is experiencing heat exhaustion you have to act fast, hydrate with water or a sports drink, and lie down or move to a cooler or air-conditioned environment.

For heat stroke, you will notice that most of the symptoms are the same. But the main way you can tell them apart is that someone with heat stroke will have hot and dry skin, and a fast and strong pulse.

Heat stroke can be fatal, so it is important that once you notice these conditions you either call 911 or immediately seek medical help.

In the meantime, you should move to a cooler or air-conditioned area and use cold compresses to cool your body temperature down.

The good news for Lansing and Michigan in general is that we don’t see these conditions often.

We usually get around 1-3 heat advisories a year.

But experts worry that as our climate continues to warm heat waves could not only become more common but more intense for certain portions of the country.