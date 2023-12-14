LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Mid-Michigan hasn’t seen a big snowfall event yet this winter season, snow will be piling up on our doorstep soon. Have you ever been outside shoveling that heavy wet cement-like snow and wondered why it’s so heavy?

Meteorologists will often use the term “snow-to-liquid ratio” when talking about the differences between different snow types. This ratio is the amount of snow that is produced by one inch of water. The average ratio seen is 10:1 which means for every ten inches of snow that falls, there would be a one-inch liquid equivalent.

But why do we see heavier wet snow during one storm and light and fluffy snow for another, the simple answer to that is the temperatures of the air.

Light fluffy snow is created with temperatures that are between 0°F and 10°F and would give us a higher snow-to-liquid ratio anywhere from 15 to 20:1. Meaning 15 to 20 inches of snow equals one inch of rain.

Light fluffy snow is created with temperatures that are between 0°F and 10°F. Typically, this is when we see the tiny flakes and it is associated with lake effect snow. Since all the air between the cloud and the ground is below freezing no melting is seen and can accumulate quickly and is easier to shovel. This type of snow will yield a higher snow-to-liquid ratio

Heavy wet snow is created when temperatures are warmer temperatures that are between 15°F and 32°F. This type of snow starts as fluffy snow in the upper atmosphere however as temperatures warm into the 20s and 30s closer to the surface the snowflake melts and changes and becomes sticky. This type of snow would give a lower snow-to-liquid ratio anywhere from 5:1. Meaning 5 inches of snow equals one inch of rain. This type of snow can be tough to shovel and cause slushy conditions.

So, the next time the storm tracker team mentions snow is in the forecast keep an eye on the temperatures as it can tell you what type of snow to expect.