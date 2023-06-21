LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The WLNS StormTracker 6 Team has their eyes on two different events going on in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Bret was given its namesake Monday, which is a more organized storm pattern compared to the storm behind Bret.

It’s an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms named “Invest 93-L.” It has a 70% chance of turning into a Tropical Cyclone in the next two days, increasing to 80% in the next seven days.

But why are these two events important?

The events are something of note is because they are forming in between the Caribbean and Africa. In an area known as the Main Development Region.

Normally in June, storms form towards the Gulf of Mexico, as typically the later months of Hurricane Season like late July-early September to see activity start to ramp up in this location.

So why are storms forming this early?

Watch the video in the player above to find out.