LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The United States has around 800 tornadoes a year, 54% of those occurring between April and June.

Though a majority of them occur in May, peak tornado season in the Great Lakes State isn’t until next month. Michigan, on average, has around 15 tornadoes a year.

Tornadoes typically form through severe thunderstorms. They need a very warm, moist and unstable atmosphere to develop.

Wind also plays a part in the formation of a twister, as surface winds combine with even stronger upper-level winds to create a rotating column of air.

The updraft of the thunderstorm then takes the column of air and flips it on its side. The air column, now vertical, creates a wall cloud.

A wall cloud is localized, persistent, often lowering from a rain-free base.

The rotation continues to build and extend down towards the surface.

Best-case scenario is the column not touching the ground, creating only a funnel cloud. But if the column does touch down — it’s a twister!

With Michigan’s peak tornado season starting in June, it is important to know what to do in case a cyclone comes your way.

In case of a tornado, seek shelter in the innermost room in your home or a storm shelter.

In some cases, there isn’t a lot of lead time before a tornado warning. Generally, it’s about 10-15 minutes advance notice.