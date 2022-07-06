LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the hottest days of the year get closer, an expert with Michigan State University is giving advice on how to keep your furry friends safe in extreme heat.

With higher temperatures come more cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr. Matthew Beal of MSU’s Veterinarian Medical Center says that animal owners should be avoiding situations where their dog could develop a heat-related illness.

“Go out for walks early in the morning, or late in the evening,” said Beal. “Go shorter than you normally world, if you normally go for a run go for a walk that day.”

Additionally, make sure your pets have access to water and shade.

It’s also imperative to know the signs of heat exhaustion in your dogs.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Excessive panting

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

If your dog starts to show those signs, Beal recommends soaking them down with cool water.

Making sure that your animals have access to plenty of fresh water is what Beal says should be a focus.

Additionally, if you want to give out a treat, you can give your dogs ice cubes and bits of frozen watermelon.