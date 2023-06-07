May 2023 was a very interesting month across Michigan, not only were we under an extremely dry airmass but we were also extremely hot as well.

Remember just last week we reached a high temperature of 90 degrees for four days, even though that does take us into the first few days of June, that’s still pretty impressive in and of itself.

It’s even more impressive when we look at our climate data. In this case, it spans nearly 130 years, and it says that we see highs of 90 degrees occur on or before June 5th, 14-27% of the time. And, if you want an even more impressive statistic, 6-15% of the time we see 3 or more days with highs in the 90s on or before that same date.

So needless to say, it was an abnormally hot month for us, but thankfully we have been able to cool our temperatures down slightly since then.

We were not just hot, but also extremely dry as well. But the year didn’t start off that way. In fact, if we take a look at our rainfall observed through the month of April, we were actually having one of the top 10 wettest years in the state, but obviously, the tables have drastically turned since then.

This past month was the fifth driest May on record for both the city of Lansing and Jackson.

Since May 1 we only saw about five days of rain across mid-Michigan, and the City of Lansing over the course of those five days picked up a whopping rainfall total of 0.96 inches. That puts us nearly three and a half inches below normal for that same time period. Down in Jackson, you are currently sitting at a rainfall deficit of just under three inches.

Thankfully, we did start the year out well above average with precipitation, thus far that has mitigated the drought conditions in our area. However, the last outlook from the drought monitor does show areas like Jackson, Hillsdale and Branch County in the abnormally dry category.

Drought conditions will likely only worsen as we go throughout the rest of the week, as our rainfall deficit increases. Even with the chance of rain that we have in the forecast for this weekend, it likely won’t be significant or widespread enough to completely wipe out the drought conditions in our area, just quite yet.