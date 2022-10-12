LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather service has three types of alerts that signal issues when temperatures get close to or below the point of freezing.

There’s frost, freeze and hard freeze.

Frost is essentially frozen dew.

When water droplets form on leaves, the ground, your car and other surfaces, these droplets freeze when our temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s with have calm winds in place.

Freezes occur when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees, and winds prevent the formation of frost. When a freeze warning is in place it is important to then think about the four Ps.

Pets, people, plants and pipes.

In these conditions, you should bring any plants inside, consider letting any outdoor pets inside for the night, cover any pipes and if you do need to go outside, make sure you bundle up.

A hard freeze is more serious than a normal freeze.

Hard freezes happen when temperatures drop to 28 degrees or lower for at least a few consecutive hours.

At this point, most crops and or patio plants can be killed.

The NWS issues a hard freeze warning whenever these conditions are expected to give you some time to bring those plants indoors and to cover up outdoor pipes that aren’t well-insulated.