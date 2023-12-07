LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The atmosphere does more than just produce our daily weather; it can produce some pretty neat colorful displays when conditions are right. For today’s Weather Wednesday we are looking at the optical phenomenon known as a sundog.

Sundog near Rockford, IL. (Photo: Kelsey Emery)

Have you ever looked up at the sky and noticed a halo or mini rainbow on the sides of the sun? Those are called sundogs; they appear when sunlight passes through a thin layer of cirrus clouds that are made up of hexagonal-shaped ice or water crystals. These prisms are parallel to the ground. When sunlight enters the crystals, the light is bent or refracted and creates mini rainbows on the sides of the sun.

Typically, these rainbows are seen at 22 degrees on the left, right, or both sides of the sun depending on where the ice crystals are present. When looking at them the colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog.

Sundogs and sun halos can be an indication of rain or snow in the forecast. That’s because the ice crystals that make the sundogs make up cirrus clouds which are an indication of rain or snow. While the origin of the name is unknown, scientists assume that like dogs these rainbows are always followed by the sun’s side.

We see sundogs more often in the winter due to the colder temperatures, but it is still possible to spot them in the summertime. It all depends on whether the conditions are cold enough in the upper atmosphere to produce the ice crystal