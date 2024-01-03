LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we head into the new year, we are just about three months away from the great American solar eclipse of 2024. Mark your calendars now as the great American eclipse will happen on April 8th and will cross North America passing over parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on the Earth. When the three aren’t lined up perfectly it’s called a partial eclipse and people would see a crescent shape.

When all three line up perfectly and the moon blocks the Sun that is called a total solar eclipse.

The cool thing about a total solar eclipse is that weather permitting, people can see the Sun’s outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.

The solar eclipse coming up in April will be a total solar eclipse. This year’s total eclipse is special because we may not see another one in the United States for 20 years.

According to NASA total solar eclipses occur every 18 months, however it may not cross the same place again. In fact, the next total solar eclipse will occur in 2026 but will only be visible in the Arctic, both Greenland and Iceland and part of northern Spain.

In the cities that are in the direct path, the moon will completely block out the sun for around three to four minutes. During the totality of the eclipse, or when the moon blocks out the sun, the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. The air will become cooler, birds will become quiet, and some nocturnal animals may even start to come out of their sleep.

According to NASA the path of totality will pass between Detroit and Toledo Ohio. As for here in the mid-Michigan area, we will be able to see about 95% or more coverage from the eclipse meaning we still will see a small sliver of the sun but remain dark for a few minutes.

Here’s hoping that we have a cloud-free day on April 8th, remember, never look directly at the sun! It can damage your eyesight! To view a solar eclipse safely, you must use special solar viewing glasses. Look online for yours now as they may run out closer to the event.