LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Given Michigan’s location in the continental U.S., we are familiar with the term lake effect snow, especially after the snowy conditions last week.

But that’s not the only kind of snow pattern that Michiganders should be aware of.

Have you ever heard of lake enhanced snow?

With lake effect snow, cold air blows over warm lakes, and snow develops thanks to the moisture of the lakes. The direction that the wind blows over the lake plays a role in snowfall amounts and which areas have the heaviest snowfall.

Lake enhanced snow is slightly different.

There’s still snow because of the wind and temperature difference over the lake, but there’s another key factor with this snow pattern.

Lake enhanced snow occurs when there is a snowstorm already moving into the area — so there is even more than there would be with lake effect snow.