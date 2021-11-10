Weather Wednesday: A breakdown of School Closing Predictions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It may not officially be winter yet, but with a cold and snowy forecast for mid-Michigan, it’s that time of the year where students, parents and teachers begin thinking about school closings.

WLNS has you covered like never before for this school closing season, as we’re bringing school closing predictions here to mid-Michigan for the first time ever.

Michigan State students will be happy to know that Blake will also be covering predictions for MSU’s campus.

Predictions will be posted the night before the predicted school closings.

Now you may be wondering, how exactly do these predictions happen?

School closing predictions fall on a scale using the following levels:

1 is Very Low

2 is Low

3 is Moderate

4 is High

5 is Very High

Several factors go into the scale, from snowfall forecast, how much snow has actually fallen, temperature, windchill and other factors.

There are two maps for viewers to use. The northern map shows areas around Lansing, while the southern map shows areas closer to Jackson and the state line that may be affected by snowfall.

You can find predictions posted right here, on our website at 5:00 p.m. the night before the projected closing, right under the Weather tab.

Additionally, you can access the predictions from your phone. Predictions will also be available via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, accompanied by a written analysis of the situation to give a better idea of what to expect.