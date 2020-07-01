Weather Wednesday: Anatomy of a Heat Wave

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan residents are known for being outside during the summer season, and soaking in the sunshine and heat. Michiganders are no strangers to heat, humidity or even a heat wave.

In the upcoming forecast, there is a stretch of time where highs are forecasted in the 90s. The definition of a heat wave is three days with highs at 90 degrees or more. Early in the summer season, this heat will make it’s mark as minimal rainfall is expected during what could be almost a two week period.

StormTracker 6 Chief Meteorologist David Young explains the science of a heat wave during this week’s Weather Wednesday segment.