Weather Wednesday: Another difficult spring for local farmers

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – Spring of 2019 was a year many farmers will never forget. Rainfall consistently fell flooding portions of fields, and leaving many with no oppourtunities to plant. Fast forward to spring of 2020. Not as much rain fell from the clouds, and one would think the plant was easier this year, but the sowing of seeds has faced another challenge.

Cool air settled in holding temperatures below the seasonal average. Though one wouldn’t think it’s a huge problem, seeds have their own demands. Robert Reese, of Reese Farms in Lansing says, soil temperatures need to be 50 degrees or more for effective planting of corn and soybeans. With a spring cold spell, planting has been a little slower, but still better than 2019.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips talks with a local farmer about how weather has affected the planting of field crops.