Weather Wednesday: Astronomical versus Meteorological seasons

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The start and end of a season depends on whether you follow astronomical or meteorological seasons.

Astronomical seasons follow the natural rotation of the earth around the sun. Due to varying seasonal start dates, and them being towards the second half of the month, meteorological seasons were born.

Meteorological seasons are 3 month periods based on the annual temperature cycle. This was done to help process and analyze weather data better. The length of meteorological seasons are also more consistent than astronomical seasons.

Overall, deciding to follow astronomical or meteorological seasons is a personal preference.